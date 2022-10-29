Congratulations to the 2022-2023 Freshman Forum cohort. These students continue the tradition of over 60 years of leadership growth for University of Alabama freshmen.
Local students are Ava Poteet of Dalton and Josie Taylor of Rocky Face.
First Year Experience and Retention Initiatives (FYE) is an area of the Division of Student Life committed to supporting the academic and social transition of first-year students to Alabama. First-year students are defined as any undergraduate student attending Alabama for the first time.
FYE seeks to help students understand expectations associated with being a member of the Capstone and educate first-year students about various support services on campus. FYE provides support, resources and programs for freshman and transfer students as they build the foundation of their Capstone experience.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.