Class Acts for Oct. 31

Nolan Boyd of Dalton was among more than 500 students from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, who received degrees during the summer semester of 2020. Boyd graduated with a doctor of philosophy/certificate in English/women, gender and sexuality studies.
Mrs. Lyla Smith Jordan passed away on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Ridgewood Manor. She was born March 8, 1925 in the Prater's Mill community in Whitfield County. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dewey Jordan; parents, Roy and Willie Smith, of Dalton; sister, Willie Pauline Smith; …
Robert Elvin Wilson, age 70 of Dalton Georgia passed away on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. Arrangements have been entrusted to independently owned and operated Dalton Funeral Home, 620 S. Glenwood Ave. Dalton, GA 30721; 706-529-5371.
