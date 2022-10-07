Emma Grace Lively of Dalton was inducted into the Order of the Gown at the University of the South during a ceremony on Sept. 16. Lively is the daughter of Michelle and Robert R. Lively.
The Order of the Gown is an academic honor society and a unique student government body among U.S. colleges and universities. Since 1875 the Order of the Gown has remained the body responsible for maintaining the spirit, traditions and ideals of the University of the South. The wearing of the gown is both a sign of academic achievement and a promise to continue the ideals and traditions of the university.
