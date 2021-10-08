Class Acts for Oct. 8

A University of North Georgia record 149 rising senior cadets completed the Army's Advanced Camp at Fort Knox, Kentucky, this summer. A year earlier, the camp was canceled due to COVID-19 and converted into the yearlong Operation Agile Leader.
UNG's Corps of Cadets students were grateful to be part of the 38-day Advanced Camp where U.S. Army Cadet Command tested their military and leadership skills. This allowed Cadet Command to assess their proficiency as future officers. Camp is required for all cadets who seek a military officer commission.
• Evan Overton of Crandall completed Advanced Camp.
• Samuel Stuart of Dalton completed Advanced Camp.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.