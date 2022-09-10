• Georgia Northwestern Technical College is proud to announce the students on the president’s and dean’s lists for the 2022 summer semester.
To be eligible for the president’s list, the student must maintain a GPA of 3.8 or higher during the semester with a course load of at least 12 credit hours. To be eligible for the dean’s list, the student must maintain a GPA of 3.5 to 3.79 during the semester with a course load of at least 12 credit hours.
President’s list students
Murray County: Austin Crump.
Whitfield County: Juan Almaraz Covarrubias, Caylin Beavers, Elgar Bonilla, Kelvin Bonilla, Dawson Cole, Kristi Cottrell, Diego Espinoza, Adriana Flores, Juan Fraire, Charles Haven, Susana Huerta, Andres Hurtado, Josh McCraven, Abraham Ocana, Morgan Reardon and Aretha Thomas.
Dean’s list students
Murray County: Martin Hernandez, Jacob Mays and Kenya Vargas.
Whitfield County: Cuauhtemoc Cerpas, Oscar Esquivel, Elizabeth Garcia, Antonio Luna, Cassie Townsend, Alexis Vazquez and Keven Vivas.
• It is with great pleasure that Southern New Hampshire University congratulates the following students on being named to the summer 2022 president’s list. The summer term runs from May to August. Local students were Joshua Dillard of Dalton, Tiffany Jorden of Dalton and Sonya Kilgore of Cohutta.
Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.7 and above for the reporting term are named to the president’s list. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired eight-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.