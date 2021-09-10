Class Acts for Sept. 10

Kennesaw State University recently named students to the president's list in recognition of their academic excellence for the summer 2021 semester. To achieve this honor, each undergraduate student must have completed at least nine semester hours with a term grade point average of 4.0. Nearly 900 students were named to the list, including the following local students:
• Sarah Bartenfield of Cisco, an international business major
• Giovanny Espitia of Dalton, a physics major
• Erin Nelson of Cohutta, an industrial and systems engineer major
• Anara Wilson of Dalton, a psychology major
Andrew Morales of Dalton was named to Kennesaw State University's summer 2021 dean's list, which recognizes students for their academic achievement during the summer semester. A nursing major, Morales was among more than 900 students named to the list. To qualify, undergraduate students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher and complete a minimum of nine credit hours.
Reinhardt University is proud to announce the students who earned the recognition of being placed on the spring 2021 president's and dean's lists. To be on the president's list, students must take at least 12 credit hours, earning a 4.0 GPA and not have any incompletes. The Whitfield County residents who earned their place on the spring 2021 president's list are:
• Salvador Castillo, Dalton
• Elizabeth Gwendolyn Day, Dalton
• Jasmine Celeste Gilreath, Dalton
• Holly Beth Heath, Dalton
• Lauren Madison Parker, Dalton
• Jillian Jeanette Trowell, Dalton
The Dean's List is compiled at the end of each semester to recognize undergraduate students who have completed at least 12 hours during the semester with a 3.5-3.99 GPA, with no grade less than a B. The Whitfield County resident who made the spring 2021 dean's list is:
• Kinleigh Elizabeth Stancill, Rocky Face
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.