Class Acts for Sept. 12

Kennesaw State University recently welcomed its newest class of graduates. Area graduates were:

• Mason Burgess of Dalton

• Kristina Cole of Rocky Face

• Jennifer Garcia of Chatsworth

• Charlene Hawkins of Dalton

• Mason Holmes of Dalton

• Cathy Jackson of Chatsworth

• Kelly Jackson of Chatsworth

• Adam Long of Dalton

• Jacob Mathis of Dalton

• Jenni Small of Rocky Face

Upper Iowa University announces the Dean's List for the summer 2020 session. The undergraduate must have earned a minimum 3.50 GPA. Among those named to the Dean's List was Rigoberto Castro, a criminal justice major from Dalton.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you