Class Acts for Sept. 12

Kennesaw State University recently welcomed its newest class of graduates. Area graduates were:
• Mason Burgess of Dalton
• Kristina Cole of Rocky Face
• Jennifer Garcia of Chatsworth
• Charlene Hawkins of Dalton
• Mason Holmes of Dalton
• Cathy Jackson of Chatsworth
• Kelly Jackson of Chatsworth
• Adam Long of Dalton
• Jacob Mathis of Dalton
• Jenni Small of Rocky Face
Upper Iowa University announces the Dean's List for the summer 2020 session. The undergraduate must have earned a minimum 3.50 GPA. Among those named to the Dean's List was Rigoberto Castro, a criminal justice major from Dalton.
