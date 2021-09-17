Class Acts for Sept. 17

Steve Dorman, president of Georgia College, has awarded degrees to the graduating class of August 2021. Local students were:
• Alexandria Sanford of Dalton
• Chloe Sirmans of Cohutta
• Benjamin Taylor of Dalton
To be eligible for the Georgia State University dean's list during the summer semester, degree-seeking students with a minimum cumulative GPA of 2.0 must earn a 3.5 GPA for the semester and complete at least six semester hours of academic credit with no incompletes. Local students were:
• Jenifer Espitia of Dalton
• Bhumi Patel of Dalton
• Devanshi Patel of Dalton
• Ishica Patel of Dalton
Southern New Hampshire University congratulates the following local students on being named to the summer 2021 president's list.
• Jonathon Adkins of Chatsworth
• Jocelyn Antillon of Dalton
• Marsha Bell of Dalton
• Alma Callaway of Chatsworth
• Victoria Carlile of Chatsworth
• Tatiana Critides of Dalton
• Joshua Dillard of Dalton
• Ryan Griffin of Dalton
• Sydney Kelley of Chatsworth
• Sonya Kilgore of Cohutta
Full-time students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.7 and above are named to the president's list.
For the summer 2021 semester, the University of North Georgia awarded 540 degrees and 17 certificates to graduates. More than 430 participated in the summer 2021 commencement ceremonies on Aug. 6 at the Convocation Center on UNG's Dahlonega campus. The ceremonies marked a return to the traditional commencement event with a keynote speaker. Local graduates were;:
• Molly Binford, Dalton, bachelor of business administration -- management.
• Makenna Bogovich, Chatsworth, associate of science -- psychology pathway.
• Ashley Johnston, Dalton, bachelor of science -- kinesiology/health and fitness.
• Elena Leyssens, Dalton, bachelor of science -- criminal justice (magna cum laude).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.