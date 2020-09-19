Class Acts for Sept. 19

Georgia Northwestern Technical College is proud to announce the students on the President's and Dean's Lists for the 2020 summer semester. To be eligible for the President's List, the student must maintain a GPA of 3.8 or higher during the semester with a course load of at least 12 credit hours. To be eligible for the Dean's List, the student must maintain a GPA of 3.5 to 3.79 during the semester with a course load of at least 12 credit hours.
Area President's List students include:
Murray County
• Kaitlyn Gaston
• Shandi Warnix
Whitfield County
• Adriana Barajas
• Ashley Bigham
• Christopher Collins
• Feliciano Diego
• Kaytlyn Green
• Karla Guillen
• Keymonica Hall
• Stephany King
• Lorien Lemus Arita
• Myriam Moreno
• Tammy Oxford
• Anthony Sanders
• Frances Scoggins
• Dustin Tate
• Maria Torres
• Andrea Zavala
Area Dean's List students include:
Murray County
• Amanda Culberson
• Dolores Gonzalez
• Autumn Patterson
• Brooke Pritchett
Whitfield County
• Christopher Baine
• Justin Claxton
• Heather Knudtson
• Abigail Salaices Martinez
Georgia Southern University recently recognized approximately 2,800 students for excellence in academics on the spring 2020 President's List. To be eligible for the President's List, a student must have at least a 4.0 grade point average and carry a minimum of 12 hours for the semester. Area students include:
• Cassidy Callahan of Chatsworth
• Anna Crane of Dalton
• Isaac Elrod of Cohutta
• Taylor Graham of Cohutta
• Jacob Keylor of Cohutta
• Richara Mears of Dalton
• Melanie Sparks of Dalton
• Jacob Tate of Cohutta
• John Tighe of Dalton
Georgia Southern University recently recognized approximately 4,200 students for excellence in academics on the spring 2020 Dean's List. To be eligible for the Dean's List, a student must have at least a 3.5 grade point average and carry a minimum of 12 hours for the semester. Area students include:
• Lauren Baugh of Tunnel Hill
• Parker Brummel of Dalton
• Bailey Dill of Chatsworth
• Sierra Dixon of Rocky Face
• Wyatt Erwin of Dalton
• Sadie Evans of Rocky Face
• Matthew Goodman of Tunnel Hill
• Jocelyn Guerra of Tunnel Hill
• Elijah Hibbett of Chatsworth
• Nicolas Infante of Dalton
• John Kittle of Cohutta
• Cassia Mugge of Chatsworth
• Benjamin Murray of Dalton
• Austin Riddlebarger of Cohutta
• William Smith of Chatsworth
• Macie Starks of Rocky Face
• Allison Stubbs of Dalton
• Evan Townsend of Dalton
• Maxwell Wilson of Dalton
• Alison Young of Chatsworth
Alex Mashburn of Resaca, who attends the University of the Cumberlands, was named a Daktronics-NAIA Scholar-Athlete for the 2019-2020 academic year. Criteria for earning this distinction include reaching at least junior status and maintaining a cumulative grade-point average of 3.5 or higher. The University of the Cumberlands athletic department set a new school record as 134 student-athletes were named 2019-2020 Daktronics-NAIA Scholar-Athletes, announced by the NAIA national office.
Kaitlin Mason of Dalton has earned the education specialist in instructional technology from Valdosta State University. Mason was among more than 560 students who completed their degree requirements during summer semester 2020.
