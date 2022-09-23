Sanah Chaudhry of Dalton was named to the summer 2022 president’s list at Georgia State University. To be eligible, degree-seeking students with a minimum Georgia State University cumulative grade point average of 2.0 must earn a 4.0 GPA for the semester and complete at least six semester hours of academic credit with no incompletes.
The following Georgia State University students from the area were named to the summer 2022 dean’s list:
• Mia Carvajal of Dalton
• Sonya Fraire of Dalton
• Madison Green of Dalton
• Anahi Lopez of Dalton
To be eligible, degree-seeking students with a minimum Georgia State University cumulative GPA of 2.0 must earn a 3.5 GPA for the semester and complete at least six semester hours of academic credit with no incompletes.
Valdosta State University is proud to announce the members of its graduating class of summer 2022 including the following area residents:
• Ruth Crawford of Tunnel Hill, master of social work
• Brandy Hale of Dalton, master of social work
• Walter Parker of Dalton, bachelor of arts in philosophy and religious studies
• Kelly Zambrano of Dalton, master of social work
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.