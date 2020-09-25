Class Acts for Sept. 26

The Georgia Northwestern Technical CollegeFoundation awarded $10,900 in scholarships to 26 students. Scholarships between $250 and $500 were awarded to students to assist in paying for fall semester at GNTC.
Students from the Whitfield Murray Campus who received scholarships were:
• Jonatan Barron
• Matthew Dunn
• Elsa Galvan Huerta
• Leticia Olvera
One of the two recipients of the Manufacturers Education Foundation Scholarship was Joshua Lopez, Whitfield Murray Campus.
The GNTC Foundation was established to encourage private contributions in order to build and maintain outstanding academic and support programs at the college.
Donations to the Foundation support areas of institutional need including scholarships to deserving students, equipment purchases, materials for the library and staff development.
