Class Acts for Sept. 3

Darenda Y. Milam of Rocky Face graduated from Jacksonville State University on Aug. 6 with an education specialist degree in counselor education. Nearly 500 students received undergraduate and graduate degrees as part of the university's summer commencement ceremonies.
Dalton resident Felipe Ramirez graduated from the University of Central Oklahoma with a bachelor of fine arts degree in dance as a part of the summer 2021 class, which included 409 students from throughout Oklahoma, the country and world.
Timothy Barlow of Chatsworth was one of more than 200 cadets who began their time as University of North Georgia cadets with Freshman Recruit Orientation Group (FROG) Week from Aug. 15-21.
FROG Week, which is held before the beginning of the fall and spring semesters at UNG, marks the transition from civilians to cadets for these incoming freshmen. Cadet leaders plan and execute all corps events, including FROG Week, with the oversight of the commandant staff. UNG is one of six senior military colleges in the nation and commissions more than 100 officers into the Army, Army National Guard and Army Reserves each year.
Cadet Col. Ryan Jones, a senior from Richmond, Virginia, pursuing a degree in strategic and security studies, is the brigade commander who leads the more than 725 cadets enrolled at UNG.
"FROG Week offers us a great opportunity to bring in our new freshmen and build a team with our cadet leaders," Jones said. "These older cadets give FROGs role models to look up to as they adjust to the leadership laboratory of the corps."
