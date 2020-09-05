Class Acts for Sept. 5

Members of the Pilot Club of Chatsworth are pleased to announce the following high school students as recipients of the annual Pilot Club of Chatsworth Student Scholarships: Meagan Glenn, North Murray High School; Morgan Leann Green, Pleasant Valley Innovative School; and Andrea Starr Long, Murray County High School. Each of these outstanding young ladies received $300 to further her education goals after graduation.
Pilot Club members congratulate these scholarship winners and wish each young lady the best of luck in the future.
The mission of Pilot International is to influence positive change in communities throughout the world. The Pilot Club of Chatsworth continues to embrace this mission by working in the local community through service and commitment to help in any way possible using our time, money and talents.
Kennesaw State University recently named students to the President's List in recognition of their academic excellence for the summer 2020 semester. To achieve this honor, each undergraduate student must have completed at least nine semester hours with a term grade point average of 4.0. Area students include:
• Macy Briley of Chatsworth
• Emily Jones of Cohutta
• Victoria Owens of Chatsworth
• Salome Vigil of Tunnel Hill
Kennesaw State University congratulates the more than 1,000 students named to the summer 2020 Dean's List. Undergraduate students enrolled in at least nine credit hours and with a grade point average of at least 3.5 were named to the list. Area students include:
• Mary Allen of Dalton
• Shane Bonifacious of Rocky Face
• Hunter Dixon of Rocky Face
• Jordan Frye of Rocky Face
• Kelly Hall of Dalton
• Laura Herrera of Dalton
• Alexander Reisz of Dalton
• Dana Trejo of Dalton
• Anara Wilson of Dalton
• Allie Young of Tunnel Hill
Reinhardt University announces the students who earned recognition of being placed on the spring 2020 Dean's and President's Lists.
To be on the President's List, students must take at least 12 credit hours, earning a 4.0 grade point average and not have any incompletes. Whitfield County residents who earned their place on the spring 2020 President's List are Elizabeth Day, Holly Heath, Jillian Trowell and Salvador Castillo of Dalton.
The Dean's List is compiled at the end of each semester to recognize undergraduate students who have completed at least 12 hours during the semester with a 3.5-3.99 grade point average, with no grade less than a B. Whitfield County residents who earned their place on the spring 2020 Dean's List are Jasmine Gilreath and Lauren Parker of Dalton.
For the summer 2020 semester, the University of North Georgia awarded some 500 degrees and certificates. Ceremonies were canceled due to COVID-19, but UNG hosted a virtual celebration on the UNG commencement website. Area graduates were:
• Mallory Mitchell of Tunnel Hill, associate of arts, business administration pathway
• Kinley Pritchett of Dalton, associate of science, early childhood education pathway
Graduates, family members, friends, UNG faculty and staff, and others were encouraged to post congratulatory photos and short videos on Twitter or Instagram with the hashtags #UNG20grad and #UNGremotegrad, which were collected and posted on the commencement site. They were also encouraged to use the hashtags #bestvirtualdayever and #UNGtogether.
