Spring Place, home of the first Christian mission to the Cherokee, site of a removal fort during the Trail of Tears and then the first county seat for Murray County, is one of the most historic communities in our area. Today, it's designated a Georgia Historic Township and is also listed on the National Register of Historic Places. And it all started with a spring.
Abundant springs first attracted prehistoric Native Americans to the area, and dozens of the springs continue to flow today. But the spring which provided water for the Moravian Mission and actually gave us the name Springplace, later changed to Spring Place, is on Lucy Hill School Street just off Ellijay Street in the center of the township.
After the mission property was confiscated by the state of Georgia and turned over to Murray County, the "once sacred ground," as one historian wrote, was eventually the site of a tavern, then a "courthouse," at least two schools, then a large wooden gymnasium, a playground and finally a community picnic shelter through the next century and a half. Today, it's owned by the Murray County school system but supported by community members, Spring Place alumni and the Spring Place Ruritan Club.
In the 1950s the Ruritan Club sponsored beautification of the spot and built easy access to the cool, clear water. After the gym burned in the 1960s, the club helped with the construction of a picnic shelter which was used by students on field trips and members of the community for almost 40 years. The club then spearheaded the rebuilding of the picnic shed and complete restoration of the spring in time for the Spring Place Bicentennial in 2001. The school system, the Murray County Commission and the Spring Place Township have contributed to continued maintenance of the site, but it needs special attention again.
So, again, the Ruritan Club is sponsoring a workday at the spring and a community-wide litter pickup in Spring Place on Saturday, July 8. Volunteers will gather at the spring about 8 a.m. and divide into teams to clean out the spring, spruce up the grounds and canvass Ellijay and Elm Streets and hopefully Ga. 225 and Tibbs Bridge Road to pick up trash and make the town look better before Vann House Days later this month and the Spring Place Festival in August. So bring your grabbers, tools, waders and such to help rake, trim, cut, clean out, pick up, etc. For more information, contact Tim Howard at (706) 695-2740.
