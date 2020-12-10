Cleary named Whitfield County's October Employee of the Month

Leigh-Ann Cleary has been selected as Whitfield County Employee of the Month for October.
Through her position as sex offender registry compliance investigator at the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office, the seven-year county employee is in charge of keeping a check on the 230 registered sex offenders in the county and making sure they are complying with the laws.
“Over the past year I have witnessed incredible things by her,” says co-worker Jacelyn Robinson, who nominated Cleary for the monthly honor. “She took over a position from a recently retired detective, and she is doing an awesome job. She has selflessly helped and trained me in my current position.”
Cleary was also busy with her own training this year as she graduated as one of the top students in her class from the Basic Mandate Law Enforcement program at the Georgia Public Safety Training Center, the top police officer training program in Georgia that is designed for applicants interested in becoming law enforcement officers. The program takes 11 weeks to complete and consists of 408 hours of rigorous training that includes classroom-based lecture and practical skills building sessions. As mandated by state law, all police officers in Georgia must complete this training to earn certification through the Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training Council.
Robinson praised Cleary for helping patrol with any computer issues, noting that she is “always ready and available to help in any department.”
To give local residents an insight into her personality, Cleary filled out the following questionnaire:
Name: Leigh-Ann Cleary
Job title: Sex offender registry compliance investigator, Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office
Time with the county: Seven years
Where I went to high school: Lumpkin County, Georgia, and Clearwater High School, Florida.
My role as a county employee: I monitor the registered sex offenders that reside in Whitfield County (approximately 230). This includes verifying residences and employment, and documenting any changes. Should a registered offender be found to be non-compliant, I am responsible for documenting the violation and taking charges when necessary.
What keeps my job interesting: I learn a lot about people every day, and I never have the same day twice in a row.
What gives me a sense of accomplishment on the job: I love being able to collect all of the documentation and putting all of the pieces of a puzzle together.
The most important thing I’ve done on the job: Moving from an administrative support position into a fully mandated peace officer position.
Where I grew up: Dalton, Dahlonega and Clearwater, Florida.
Spouse and children: Husband Jarod, son Dylan
After work, I enjoy: Spending time with my family.
Community activities: Prior to COVID-19, I participated in classes at the library.
Hobbies: Weightlifting, writing, reading and quilting.
Favorite TV show: "The Mandalorian"
Favorite movie: "The Godfather" (I and II)
Favorite actor/actress: Al Pacino
Favorite sport/sports team: Baseball/Atlanta Braves
Favorite meal: Lasagna
Favorite singer: Bob Dylan
Favorite Whitfield County restaurant: Cold Creek
Favorite Whitfield County event: The monthly book sale at the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library.
You can pick four people to have dinner with (anyone from any time in history) – who are your four people and why?: Madame Curie because I studied about her in elementary school, and she’s always inspired me to be curious and persistent. Mary Shelley because she wrote "Frankenstein." I wrote my college senior thesis on that book, and I would love to hear her talk about crafting that story. Martin Luther because he started the Protestant Reformation, and my father, John Wright, who passed in 2008. I miss him every day and would love to tell him about everything that has happened since then.
I’m most proud of: My family
Cats or dogs?: Yes. (I love both. Please don’t make me choose.)
Cake or pie?: Cake
Cornbread or roll?: Cornbread
Favorite car?: Mustang
Host or be hosted?: Host
Early riser or sleep-in: Sleep-in
Favorite vacation ever: The week my family spent in Las Vegas.
Best teacher I ever had and why: Dr. Leslie Harrelson at Dalton State College. She advised me through my senior seminar paper.
Pet peeve: Excessive negativity.
If I’ve learned one thing in life, it’s: The time is going to pass whether I do anything or not, so don’t waste it.
Who has had the most impact on my life: My son. Becoming a mom changed the direction of my life and gave me a different perspective on the world.
What’s left on my bucket list: I’d like to see the Northern Lights.
If I could have been in any profession of my choosing, I would have been: A published author.
If I could have two wishes, they would be: For my family and friends to be happy and healthy, and I would wish for the ability to learn languages easily.
You’d be surprised to learn that I: Occasionally do improv comedy work with a friend.
The best advice I ever got: Failing means you tried, so get up and try again.
