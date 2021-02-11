Southeast Whitfield High School senior Shelby Hearn called the shot on behalf of her fellow thespians prior to the Region 7 Class 4A one-act competition last month in Pickens, and she's bullish on her Raiders' chances at state, too.
"I knew we were going to get best ensemble — I told them before the show — and we did it, (because) we have such a great cast and crew," said Hearn, who has been involved in drama all four years of high school. "We really have the potential to win state, too, and I hope we can bring it home, but no matter what happens, I'm proud of everything we've done."
The Raiders, with their perfect score from the judges, earned best ensemble honors at the one-act festival in late January. That excellence catapulted them to state this Saturday in Perry, the first state one-act appearance for Southeast since "The Amish Project" two years ago.
The heart of "A Piece of My Heart" is the handful of nurses at the center who forge strong bonds in Vietnam during the war, and the fact that the actresses in those roles already were dear friends prior to this show may have been a secret to their success, said Alana Sane, the high school's drama director. "They've all worked together and were close already, so it was authentic, (rather than) having to (manufacture) that on stage."
"We are all close friends, like a family," and those connections are critical in this play, said senior Abby Wright, who plays nurse LeeAnn. For example, "in one scene, I have to kill a person, pretend to choke them to death on stage, so we need to have trust for the physicality of that."
"We're so connected during this show, and we feel so close," said Hearn, who plays nurse Whitney. "Sometimes, in shows, cliques can develop, but there are none with this (production)."
It's "a family here, with no drama, a very nurturing environment," seconded Wright. "It's a second home to all of us."
Honors
At the region competition, Hearn was named best actress, while Jenniya Jones and Wright were deemed "all-stars."
"I hoped (best actress) would be one of our ladies, but I did not expect it to be me, (so) it was such a surreal moment," Hearn said. "I started crying."
This was Wright's first individual acting honor, so "I was so proud, and I was very happy it was for this show," she said. "A Piece of My Heart" has meant "so much to us senior girls."
Whitney is an American Red Cross nurse, which differentiates her from her fellow nurses, who are in the United States Army, and she's a volunteer, Hearn said. Whitney had lived a "sheltered life" prior to her arrival in Vietnam, and she's surprised by the carnage of war.
LeeAnn was stridently anti-war, but she "felt it was her duty to help, and she needed the money," Wright said. In Vietnam, she discovers "war was not exactly what she thought it was, that (troops) are fighting for their country and the greater good."
Wright zeroed in on LeeAnn as soon as she read Shirley Lauro's play, both because of her character's arc and the similarities she shares with her.
LeeAnn is "very kind, but she can trust people too much and be blind to their faults," Wright said. She's "very energetic, helpful and (dependable)."
To be recognized as an all-star for her first on-stage performance "feels really good," but Jones credits the text, which provides so much room for strong women.
"It was going to be hard for the judges to pick a best actress from our show, (never mind) any of the other (productions)," said Jones, a senior. Sane "wanted that for our show."
This play "is a drama about these nurses and their experiences," said Sane, a literacy coach at the school. "It looks at war through the female gaze, which is a bit different" from most plays set in wars.
An 'emotional' production
More than anything else, Jones appreciates when those who have seen the show tell her how they related to it.
"I love it when they come up to me and are emotional," she said. "I like that it moved them like that."
Nurse Steele, portrayed by Jones, is unique among the nurses as the only one of color, and "she's really tough," with a few notable exceptions, Jones said. In one scene, Steele is overcome by emotion, although Jones "couldn't get myself to cry," until the region competition.
She had made the sounds, so audiences were likely fooled, but in Pickens, "I was just sobbing, (and) it felt so good," she said. "It's really emotional."
"The Army is the only place (Steele) feels she's not discriminated against because of her gender or race," she said. "It's the the only place where she's taken seriously."
Mastering Steele's syrupy Mississippi accent was a hurdle for Jones, but even more difficult for the first-time actress was understanding "why" she uttered her lines, she said. "It's easy to memorize the lines and then just say them, but (in order to act well), I needed to know why I was saying what I was saying."
'Theater crosses barriers'
"The Amish Project" was the show that hooked Jones on theater, though she was only a viewer.
"I was not interested before, because I just thought of musicals" when considering theater, but "that show was so serious and intense,'' she said. "It really made you feel."
She worked backstage on productions as a junior, and then her friends persuaded her to try acting for "A Piece of My Heart."
"I really liked it, (especially) the competition," she said. "I get excited for the energy in the room, (because) I like hearing the reactions, the gasps, the laughs."
Hearn wanted to experience all phases of theater in high school, and she has, performing on stage, but also working backstage on the technical crew, she said. She even choreographed the school's production of "9 to 5," and her experiences at Southeast have convinced her she wants to become a drama teacher, like her role model, Sane.
"I would take that (career) in a heartbeat, and I'm already thinking of plays I want to do, even though it's years in the future," she said. Sane is "my favorite teacher, and like a mom to all of us, (because) she takes care of us."
"She gets us costumes, food, and rides home, and she helps us with our emotions and academics," Hearn added. "She's who I want to be as a teacher."
Wright has been involved with drama all four years at Southeast, but her history with theater dates back to fifth grade, when she began attending drama camps at the school.
"I love to express myself, and I love performing," said Wright, who hopes to remain involved in theater while studying journalism at the University of Georgia after she graduates high school. "It's fun, refreshing and a great feeling."
"Theater crosses barriers, (because) it's universal," she added. "You're inserted into a different world when you watch a show, and I wish more people would experience that."
