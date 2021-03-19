The stories of two Whitfield County residents who passed away due to COVID-19 will be told Saturday night during CNN's special "The Human Cost of COVID."
During the program, which airs at 9 p.m., CNN correspondent Miguel Marquez reports "on the impact of those who have been affected by the pandemic," according to a press release. Local residents Chris Crossen, who lost his father Roger, and Andrew Marsh, who lost his father Hubert, are interviewed about losing their loved ones to the virus.
To date, more than 540,000 Americans have died from COVID-19.
"Among the millions of stories across the U.S., Marquez highlights a son who left behind his wife and life in New Jersey to care for his ailing, now widowed mother," according the press release. "He also talks to a long-married, once healthy couple who had to adjust to life where one of them might be permanently disabled due to COVID. And a sister haunted by the possibility that she may have been the one who transmitted the virus that killed her younger brother. These accounts are from one area of America, but they are repeated in town-after-town, state-after-state and coast to coast."
A video trailer of the special can be viewed here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.