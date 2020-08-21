Co-op members connect at North Georgia EMC's 84th annual meeting

From 1936 to 2019, members gathered in person for North Georgia Electric Membership Corp.'s annual meeting. In view of the new coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and government restrictions on large gatherings, the 2020 annual meeting was held remotely, with more than 1,000 members accessing the meeting online or by phone.
The meeting video may be viewed at www.NGEMC.com/2020meeting. No director nominations by petition were submitted. Incumbent Directors Denia Reese of Catoosa County, Ted Clark of Chattooga County and Mark Thomas of Whitfield County were nominated by the Nominating Committee and appointed to the board in accordance with the bylaws.
In her report, Kathryn West, CEO and president of NGEMC, referenced the strategic focus the cooperative held for the last 12 months.
"During the past fiscal year, the management of the cooperative has focused on constant improvements in three main areas: operational efficiencies, working to solve problems for members and preparing for the future," said West.
She went on to highlight some of the distinct challenges faced in the last few months, including the Easter storms that devastated several parts of NGEMC's service area and the ongoing impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We strive to work with those individuals and businesses who have been economically impacted with caring and compassion, according to cooperative principles," said West. "And we'll continue to do so for as long as it takes."
The cooperative's fiscal year report included the purchase of more than 2.4 billion kilowatt-hours; investment of $19 million in equipment and facilities for increased reliability; service to more than 101,000 meters; engineering of 6,483 system improvements and new services; installation of 4,816 poles; and maintenance and operation of 35 substations and more than 6,400 miles of line.
NGEMC is a consumer-owned, not-for-profit cooperative providing electricity to members in Catoosa, Chattooga, Floyd, Gordon, Murray, Walker and Whitfield counties.
