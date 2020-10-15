Coahulla Creek High School’s faculty and students will celebrate Homecoming on Friday. The senior Homecoming King candidates will be presented and the King will be crowned at 6:45 p.m before the varsity football game on Friday. The Homecoming Court will be presented during halftime of the game, where the Homecoming Queen and Princesses will be crowned.
Coahulla Creek celebrates Homecoming Friday
Submitted by Coahulla Creek High School
