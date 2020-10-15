Coahulla Creek High School’s faculty and students will celebrate Homecoming on Friday. The senior Homecoming King candidates will be presented and the King will be crowned at 6:45 p.m before the varsity football game on Friday. The Homecoming Court will be presented during halftime of the game, where the Homecoming Queen and Princesses will be crowned.

