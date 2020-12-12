Coahulla Creek grad hopes to return to South Korea after college

Landon Conley, a member of Coahulla Creek High School's class of 2020, had planned to spend six weeks in South Korea this summer teaching English, triple the amount of time he'd been in the country each of the prior three summers, but the COVID-19 pandemic robbed him of that opportunity.
"It's very disappointing," said Conley, who is now studying modern language and culture at Kennesaw State University. "I'd been planning that trip since (the prior) summer."
The previous three summers, Conley was in Seongnam, just outside of Seoul, for 10-14 days, but this summer was slated to be his opportunity not only to teach, but learn and explore.
"I love language, and I love teaching," he said. Being in South Korea "is one of the things that's made the biggest impact on me.''
Conley discovered teaching language arts in South Korea through his congregation, Salem Baptist Church, and he quickly fell in love with the country.
"Every single place, there's something going on," he said. "You go through skyscrapers or giant apartment buildings on a grocery run."
The people welcomed him.
"The Korean people, they're completely selfless; you get there and they treat you like royalty," he said. "They want to do everything for you."
Language lover
In college, Conley is minoring in French, a language he studied in high school. Following college, he plans to return to South Korea to work as an educator.
"Kennesaw has the program (I want), and it's a big campus with lots of people right outside of Atlanta," he said. "There's lots of culture there."
Josh Millican, a French teacher at Coahulla Creek, called Conley "one of the most devoted students I’ve had in my teaching career."
"He is truly passionate about language learning, and he has a great future ahead of him," Millican said. "I can’t wait to see what he accomplishes in life."
Conley, who was an honor-with-distinction graduate at Coahulla Creek, started studying Korean before his initial trip to South Korea, and he's continued to improve since then, he said. "I can speak enough to communicate, and it helps you so much." The honor-with-distinction designation indicates a numerical average of 95-100 while taking three or more AP (Advanced Placement) or dual enrollment courses.
Conley also studied Spanish through dual enrollment at Dalton State College, but of the French-Spanish-Korean trifecta, the latter is the hardest language to learn, he said.
"It's a lot of small stuff you throw together to make one big thing."
Drawn to the water
Conley was a lifeguard for the Dalton Parks and Recreation Department and a member of Coahulla Creek's swim team for three years.
"I loved being on the team, great memories," he said. The atmosphere was competitive, but "also to have fun, not just about winning."
His best memories of high school involve not only friends but also teachers who "really got close to us," and he hopes to be that kind of educator, he said.
"They'd hang out with us and talk to us about our lives, not just (schoolwork)."
