Coahulla Creek High School baseball coach Justin Dover and a few Creek baseball players took the time to deliver toys to the Cohutta Police Department to support local children in the Cohutta area. The toys were donated by students at the high school and through a fall baseball tournament hosted at the Creek with Big Time Sports-Georgia.
In addition to the donations at the police department, the team had several other players volunteer at Varnell United Methodist Church assisting in the donation of care packages that will be given to people in our community. Assisting there were Liam Roche, Tyler Heyworth, Eli Jones and Peyton King.
