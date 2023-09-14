Coahulla Creek High School’s faculty and students are celebrating Homecoming the week of Sept. 18-22.
The 2023 CCHS Homecoming Court will be presented at the Homecoming Assembly on Tuesday, Sept. 19, at 9 a.m. at the CCHS gym, and the CCHS Homecoming King will be crowned.
We will also celebrate Homecoming with a community parade at CCHS at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 19. All spectators must be on campus by 12:15 p.m.
We will also have the “Crackle at the Creek” community bonfire and pep rally at the CCHS Courtyard at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 21.
The Homecoming Court will also be presented during halftime of the home varsity football game on Friday, Sept. 22, at 7:30 p.m. against Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe where the Homecoming Queen and Princesses will be crowned.
