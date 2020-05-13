Coahulla Creek students see silver lining in clouds of distance learning

While two months of distance learning wasn't planned nor hoped for, some local high school students and teachers have seen benefits from the new methods of instruction caused by the new coronavirus (COVID-19).
When classes return to normal, Billy Singletary may still have his students turn in work digitally, said the Coahulla Creek High School math teacher. "When I have them turn in work to me, I have it for a day or two, then return it with a grade, but this way, they still have it, and there's not a delay."
Teachers will also be better prepared in the future for those days when inclement weather or other circumstances force everyone to remain at home, Singletary said. "As long as we have electricity, we'll have" materials and methods to continue instruction.
There are benefits to online learning, said Nancy Espinosa, a student at Coahulla Creek. "For example, there's no need to get out of bed at 5 a.m., the assignments aren't too overbearing, and (I have an) easy connection with my teachers."
Nora James agreed with her classmate on some of the positives of online learning, but she also sees the negatives, she said. "For example, students can't see their friends as often, and there is a lot more room for procrastination (with) students choosing not to do any of their assignments."
Singletary was better prepared than many instructors for the shift to online education, since he had begun recording his live lectures for absent students earlier this year, he said. "I learned how to record instruction and put it online."
He uses Google Classroom to attend to the academic needs of his students, and he answers questions through Google Meet, as well as "encouraging them through their challenges," he said. That last piece is "no different than normal life," with the exception of doing so from a distance as opposed to face to face.
Greater responsibilities
Some of his students need that inspiration now more than ever, he said. "Lots of students are now responsible for caring for their younger siblings" who are also at home, while others who work in sectors like the grocery industry "are working more hours now" than before.
Ebenezer Rangel, a student of Singletary's, said "this has opened my eyes and made me realize how blessed we are to socially interact in a learning environment with people our ages."
"I now know well the importance to be in a school environment," Rangel said. "I also liked being in a classroom full of different types of personalities and people with different ambitions and thoughts."
"At times, we would all, as a class, laugh at something that amused us, or we would all feel the same concentration and frustration when we tried to wrap our minds around something new," Rangel added. There was "harmony in the air."
This generation of high school students is "accustomed to using technology, and the majority of us have devices to complete digital assignments as they're handed out, (so) it has been great using digital learning, but it isn't the same as being in class with your friends and teachers," said Meka Henson, another of Singletary's students. "The teachers have been helpful and understanding during this learning experience, but I really miss being in class to ask questions and participate in class discussions."
"I learn more when we engage as a class and not just independently learning by completing assignments, especially Honors classes," Henson added. "The work hasn't been extremely difficult, but not being with teachers and friends has been."
Olivia Akers "would definitely pick being in school" if she could, said the Northwest Whitfield High School freshman. "I need to see what my teachers are doing, not just watch them on video or read."
In addition, "we're all getting a little irritated being in quarantine," she said. "A lot of us want to see our friends, and not just through a screen."
She does enjoy the Google Meets with her fellow drama students that their teacher, Josh Ruben, has put together weekly, she said. "That's a great way (to interact)."
Singletary, who has taught math at Coahulla Creek since 2012, was invited to the White House in Washington last year as one of four Georgia teachers to receive the Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching, but he's had to manage his school schedule recently around parental responsibilities.
"I have a 20-month-old who needs to be watched constantly, so I get up at 4:30 a.m. to get assignments ready for students for the day," he said. He does Google Meet sessions with students when his daughter is napping, and he returns emails at night.
For Akers, "some of my classes have gotten harder, (while) some have gotten easier" in an online-only format, she said. Math has become more challenging, especially tests, while her health course isn't as draining as it might have been in school.
Students can also text friends for help on work they don't understand or email teachers, which is helpful, she said. However, for students "who didn't work hard in class," as well as those with limited access to technology, transitioning to distance learning has proven difficult.
On their own
While many students "enjoyed the novelty" the first week of distance learning, "by week two, they realized how difficult it is to do this on your own," Singletary said. "It's hard to discipline yourself to do math on your own," as opposed to in school where students are conditioned to do it daily in class.
Singletary is also learning from his students through this process, he said. For example, he initially planned on one method for students to submit work, but a student suggested another manner, and "that works a lot better."
That said, "we teach because we love working with kids, and you definitely don't get that one-on-one interaction at a distance," he said. "I try to teach my class in such a way that students (feel comfortable) asking questions, because the sooner they get clarification, the sooner they learn deeply," but without being together in the same physical space, students don't get the benefit of hearing questions from one another.
"Learning is done best through community," he said. "Community works best when we're all together."
Community through social media
Coahulla Creek has stepped up its social media presence considerably this spring, however, in an effort to connect Colts even though everyone is away from the actual school building, he said. "We've realized we really need to build community through social media."
And even though barring students and staff from the school building for two months has made education more difficult, he supports the decision to do so, he said. "If you look at the numbers and where we'd be without" enacting social distancing measures to slow the spread of the pandemic, "it was definitely right to intervene."
Overall, the online learning transition has become easier each day, week and month, Akers said. "I'm pretty used to it, now."
Singletary believes students will still be ready for the next level of their schooling when classes return to normal, and anything missed can be reviewed the first week or two of the 2020-21 academic term, he said. "Well get back on track."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.