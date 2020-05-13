Coahulla Creek students see silver lining in clouds of distance learning

Billy Singletary/Whitfield County Schools

During the past couple of months of distance learning, Coahulla Creek math teacher Billy Singletary has tried to include engaging activities that may not normally fit in a regular school day, he said. For example, in mid-April, he asked his students to attend a live webinar where NASA astronaut Nick Hague and Air Force Maj. Gen. Jeannie Leavitt discussed the future of air and space, leadership, and STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) careers.