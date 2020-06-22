VARNELL — The Coahulla Creek High School Colts in the class of 2020 officially galloped into their futures after their final ceremony of high school: graduation.
"There comes a time to say goodbye, to look forward without forgetting the past," said class of 2020 member Denise Dominguez. "Class of 2020, I love you guys, and thank you for everything."
Tracy Mardis, Coahulla Creek's principal, is "so proud of each of you seniors, (and I) thank you for inspiring me," he said. "This group has a different story to tell."
Because of the new coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic that emphasized the importance of social distancing, Whitfield County Schools altered commencement plans this year. Instead of high schools having graduation at the Dalton Convention Center, proceedings were moved to the football fields of Coahulla Creek, Northwest Whitfield and Southeast Whitfield high schools, and there were several sessions over multiple days to manage crowd sizes.
Graduates and guests were asked to maintain social distance during the proceedings due to COVID-19. Guests were also required to wear masks in the interest of public health.
"There was nothing clear about the ending of your senior year, (and) we were forced to do school in a totally different way, (but) you didn't allow circumstances to determine the outcome," Mardis said. The class of 2020 is "resilient," and "commitment and resilience are important parts of growth and change."
Despite setbacks, surprises and sorrow — the class of 2020 also lost a member, Garrett Rolen, to cancer, and a chair was left empty at commencement in his memory because "he is with us here today" — this year's senior class "chose to remain optimistic by keeping a positive attitude," Mardis said. "You could have decided to have a bad attitude, and, honestly, no one would have blamed you, but you triumphed through courage and hard work."
Ralph Waldo Emerson promulgated, "Do not go where the path may lead; go instead where there is no path and leave a trail," and the class of 2020 lived up to that mantra, Mardis added. "You have definitely left a trail for others to follow."
The pandemic "made the idea of graduation seem impossible, but here we are," Dominguez told her classmates Friday. "Sometimes plans that don't work out become our biggest blessings."
The class of 2020 learned to "never take anything for granted, and take every opportunity to make a new memory," she said. Dominguez, for example, became a devotee of her high school's boys soccer team, beginning with their run to the state tournament two years ago, and when they captured the region championship the following year, "it was one of my best memories."
Though "it was a bummer to have (so many) senior traditions cancelled (this spring), it's nice that graduation wasn't canceled," said Garrett Hughes, a member of the class of 2020 and a Georgia Scholar this year. "They are trying to get something in to normalize (this)."
Valedictorian Meg Gulledge expressed similar sentiments, noting "they're doing their best, trying to keep everyone happy, and I know that's difficult."
"I'm not going to be the one to complain," she said. "I'm happy we get to have something."
Gulledge also feels "a sense of relief" with commencement, because "it hasn't felt like summer" thus far, she said. "It didn't feel like the school year was really over — we're sort of in limbo — because we didn't have" closure.
"There are a lot of teachers I want to thank and (students) I want to say goodbye to," she concluded. "I'm glad we have the opportunity to be together."
