Dalton, GA (30720)

Today

Cloudy early with thunderstorms developing later in the day. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 81F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 52F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.