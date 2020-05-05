The Cobb County Community Services Board has announced it will contract with fellow community service board Highland Rivers Health for executive leadership beginning July 1.
According to the agreement, Highland Rivers CEO Melanie Dallas will serve as interim chief executive for the Cobb County Community Services Board for a six-month period, through the end of 2020, following the planned retirement of Cobb County Community Services Board CEO Foster Norman on June 30.
"The past few years have been challenging for community service boards across Georgia, and Cobb County Community Services Board has worked to face those challenges head-on while also maintaining services in our community," said Norman. "The agreement with Highland Rivers provides solid executive leadership for our agency while also giving us time to assess the best strategies for sustainable operations in the future."
"I think this is a great opportunity to explore how this type of arrangement might positively impact the delivery of critical behavioral services across the communities both our agencies serve and that is the priority for everyone," said Dallas. "Regardless of what options our agencies might choose to pursue at the end of this agreement, the opportunity for collaboration will only strengthen our system."
Both the Cobb County Community Services Board and Highland Rivers Health are part of a statewide network of community service boards designated by the Georgia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities, which provides partial funding to each of the state's 24 community service boards.
Collectively, the state's community service boards function as Georgia's behavioral health and developmental disability safety net, generally serving low-income and uninsured individuals who otherwise would not have access to services for mental health, substance use disorders or intellectual and developmental disabilities.
Although the two agencies serve different geographic areas and populations -- the Cobb County Community Services Board serves one county with a population of approximately 760,000, while Highland Rivers serves 12 counties with a population of nearly 1 million -- both agencies provide the same services in the communities they serve.
Three of the counties served by Highland Rivers -- Cherokee, Bartow and Paulding -- border Cobb County, and in some instances individuals have received services from both agencies.
The governing boards of both the Cobb County Community Services Board and Highland Rivers Health have approved the interim agreement, as has the Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities. Dallas is expected to begin meeting with Cobb staff in the coming weeks, and any announcement concerning the agency's future plans will be made before the end of 2020.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.