Cobb joins AdventHealth Medical Group OB/GYN at Chatsworth

AdventHealth Medical Group is pleased to announce that Kristi Cobb, a certified women's health nurse practitioner, has joined AdventHealth Medical Group OB/GYN at Chatsworth.
Cobb joins Dr. Joy Nwadike and the care team at AdventHealth Medical Group OB/GYN at Chatsworth, which provides comprehensive women’s care for all stages of a woman’s life.
Cobb is dedicated to providing whole-person care that heals the body, strengthens the mind and uplifts the spirit.
“My goal is to help women live optimally during each stage of life,” said Cobb.
Cobb earned her bachelor of science in nursing from Kennesaw State University in Georgia and her master of science in nursing from Drexel University in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. She is certified through the National Certification Corporation.
Cobb is now seeing new patients. To schedule an appointment, please call (706) 517-6206.
