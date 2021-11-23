Coffee Shop continues at the American Legion

More changes are being made at the American Legion Post 112.
Previously, the Coffee Shop was open on Saturdays but since more activity is taking place during the week, Saturdays have been eliminated.
Commander John Wilson noted, “It appears our veterans have more time to come and enjoy each other’s company through the week and maybe spending more time with family on Saturdays. The coffee shop will continue to be open for all veterans (members and nonmembers) on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. Veterans can enjoy coffee, doughnuts, friendship and companionship during this time.”
The American Legion strives to provide activities and events for its members many times a year. Also, regular meetings once a month include a meal for veterans and their spouses. Check out the American Legion Post 112 website and Facebook. Facebook keeps members updated on activities.
Office hours for the American Legion Post 112 are Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, please contact the post at (706) 226-5120.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.