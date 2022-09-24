Coahulla Creek High School’s faculty and students are celebrating homecoming the week of Sept. 26-30. The 2022 Coahulla Creek Homecoming Court will be presented at the homecoming assembly on Tuesday, Sept. 27, at 9 a.m. at the Coahulla Creek gym and the Coahulla Creek Homecoming King will be crowned.
The school will also celebrate homecoming with a community parade at Coahulla Creek at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27. All spectators must be on campus by 12:15 p.m. The “Crackle at the Creek” community bonfire and pep rally is at the Coahulla Creek courtyard at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29. The Homecoming Court will also be presented during halftime of the varsity football game on Friday, Sept. 30, against Gordon Lee where the Homecoming Queen and Princesses will be crowned.
