Neely Byers and Mattie Chase are both currently educators in the Whitfield County Schools system and residents of Cohutta. But they say they got to know each other through Cross Club, a children's worship group that meets at the Cohutta Community Center.
"As we talked, we found that we both just felt like the Lord was pulling us in a direction, but we didn't know where that would lead," said Byers.
That calling led to the founding of Cohutta Arrows Kingdom Academy, a kindergarten through eighth grade Christian school that will open this fall in space provided by Cohutta First Baptist Church.
"We talked about homeschooling our kids, and we talked about forming a (homeschool) co-op," said Byers, who is the new school's director of middle school and upper grades. "But the more we talked, the more we prayed, it just seemed that God was putting a school in our hearts."
One night, Chase shared with Jodi Jarrett, wife of Cohutta First Baptist Church Pastor Brian Jarrett, what was on the women's hearts.
"It turned out he also had a vision for a school," said Byers. "It seemed like all of our callings came together. We met with her and Pastor Brian and began to talk about the details."
Jodi Jarrett said a school was something the church members had been feeling called toward.
"It was something that Brian prayed about," she said. "Our deacons prayed about it. This is a very family-oriented community, and it just seemed this is what we were being called to do."
The three women say the community has rallied behind the idea.
"There has been an outpouring of support," said Chase, who is the new school's director of elementary school. "There was a reason this was laid on our hearts. There truly was a need here. There has been a confirmation that we were being led in the right direction. We are so thankful for that support. We originally prayed for 20 students. We've surpassed that. We are still accepting applications."
Former Sunday school rooms in the church are being turned into classrooms for the school.
"We know the limits of our facility," said Jarrett, who is the new school's director of operations. "We can't exceed 40ish."
Asked what will make Cohutta Arrows Kingdom Academy different, the three quickly said it will be "Christ centered."
"As a culture, we've become accustomed to thinking 'We have work. We have church. We have school. We have church,'" said Chase. "Every day it should be one. God should be a part of every single thing that we do. That's what we hope to accomplish."
Byers said the curriculum will be "biblically based."
"English, language arts, social science, math and science will be biblically based," she said. "We will have worship and Bible study every single day."
Chase said they want to provide love and joy for the students.
"We won't just be in the classroom," she said. "We will be going outside. We will have activities outdoors. We will have hands-on learning."
Byers said the older students will help mentor and minister to younger children.
"That's something a lot of kids miss out on today, having an older brother or sister or a younger brother or sister," she said. "It will be part of their service. We want service to be part of their learning."
To find out more about Cohutta Arrows Kingdom Academy, go to cohuttaarrows.org or look for it on Facebook.
