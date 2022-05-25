Voters in Cohutta and Chatsworth overwhelmingly approved the package sale of distilled spirits on Tuesday.
Cohutta residents cast 122 votes (68%) in favor to 58 votes (32%) against granting the Town Council the authority to issue such licenses.
In Chatsworth, the results were even more strongly in favor of package sales of distilled spirits, with 105 votes (85.4%) in favor to 18 votes (14.6%) against.
"We had a local convenience store come to us and express an interest in being able to sell distilled spirits, so the council voted to place the referendum on the ballot," said Cohutta Mayor Ron Shinnick.
Chatsworth Mayor K.W. Gong said three retailers approached the City Council with a desire to sell distilled spirits.
Both mayors said it will likely be several months before their councils approve any licenses for the package sale of distilled spirits.
"There's still paperwork that we have to file with the state to be able to issue licenses," said Shinnick. "And anyone seeking a license also has to file paperwork. There's background checks, inspections, financial forms. It isn't as easy as getting a license to sell beer or wine."
