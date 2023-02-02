A Cohutta Town Council member said he would like for the city to adopt an anti-nepotism policy.
“I’ve brought this up before and haven’t really gotten anywhere with it,” said Andy Lopez.
An anti-nepotism policy would bar city officials from having supervisory or disciplinary authority over people they are related to by blood or marriage.
Following an altercation between Mayor Ron Shinnick and Cohutta police Lt. Ryan Fowler in December, Lopez said he plans to bring the issue up when the council meets on Tuesday at the town community center. The council will hold a work session at 5 p.m. and a business meeting at 6.
“I think this is a perfect example of the need for such a policy,” Lopez said. “When people’s relatives are involved, the emotions might run a little higher.”
Shinnick’s wife Pam is one of the town clerks, and Fowler is the son of Cohutta Police Chief Greg Fowler.
According to a Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office supplemental incident report, on Dec. 19 a sheriff’s office lieutenant “responded” to Cohutta Town Hall around 6 p.m. “in reference to Lt. Fowler calling the Whitfield County 911 Center wishing to make a report about being assaulted by a city official.”
A sheriff’s office detective’s supplemental report said the detective went to Town Hall to meet with the sheriff’s office lieutenant, who told him “Cohutta Police Lt. Ryan Gregory Fowler reported that he was in a meeting with Cohutta Police Chief Greg Fowler and Mayor Ronald ‘Ron’ Shinnick.” The sheriff’s office lieutenant said “Lt. Fowler claimed that Mayor Shinnick became irate during the meeting and that this caused Lt. Fowler to leave the room where he then told Cohutta City Council member Randy Stanton that he wished to file (a) hostile work environment claim against the mayor.” The sheriff’s office lieutenant said “Lt. Fowler advised that this further angered the mayor and that Lt. Fowler’s arm was grabbed by the mayor as he threatened to ‘fire your [Lt. Fowler] ass.’”
The detective and another lieutenant met with Lt. Fowler who said he had also told his captain that he “wished to file a hostile work environment claim against” one of the city clerks, a different clerk than Mayor Shinnick’s wife.
Lt. Fowler told the detective that “at some point during the meeting with Mayor Shinnick, Mayor Shinnick became irate and began slamming his hands on the desk in the office. Lt. Fowler advised that Mayor Shinnick began cursing him but he did not remember specific verbiage. Lt. Fowler stated that he then left the room to avoid further verbal abuse.”
Lt. Fowler said he saw Stanton “was in the foyer of the building and that he told (Stanton) that he wished to file a hostile work environment claim against the mayor. Lt. Fowler advised that Mayor Shinnick overheard this and advised, ‘You can’t do that or I’ll fire your ass!’ Lt. Fowler said that the mayor then grabbed his left bicep of his left arm with his hand in an attempt to escort him back into the office where the meeting was taking place. Lt. Fowler advised that he freed himself from the mayor’s grasp and vacated the building.”
The detective and this lieutenant then spoke to Cohutta Police Sgt. Buddy “Shane” Chastain.
“Chastain advised that he arrived for duty at approximately 4 p.m.,” the report said. “Sgt. Chastain stated that Mayor Shinnick arrived at City Hall and advised everyone to step out of the office while he spoke to Lt. Fowler and Chief Fowler.”
The report said “Chastain indicated that he heard Mayor Shinnick slam his hands on the desk of the office and that he began yelling; no specifics were advised. Sgt. Chastain stated that Lt. Fowler soon exited the office and told (Stanton) that he wished to file a hostile work environment claim against the mayor. Sgt. Chastain said that he heard the mayor state something similar to ‘You can’t. I’ll fire your ass!’ Sgt. Chastain confirmed that he did see Mayor Shinnick grab Lt. Fowler’s bicep. Sgt. Chastain stated that Lt. Fowler left the building after being grabbed.”
The two then spoke to Chief Fowler.
The report said “Chief Fowler confirmed some of the details of Lt. Fowler including that Mayor Shinnick asked to speak to them alone in the office.”
The report said “Chief Fowler stated that Lt. Fowler’s claims regarding work hostility stemmed from condescending emails received from (one of the city clerks); he also indicated that she demanded everyone leave the room where they were eating. Chief Fowler indicated that Lt. Fowler expressed his dislike of (the clerk’s) behavior and that this was the catalyst of the incident. Chief Fowler indicated that (the clerk) eventually locked her office and left the property without a clerk.”
“Chief Fowler stated that, before dark, the mayor arrived and requested the private meeting,” according to the report. “Note: Prior to this request, Sgt. Chastain was in the office and the mayor requested that he leave the office. Chief Fowler advised that Lt. Fowler told the mayor that (the clerk) was very condescending in her emails and demeanor. Chief Fowler said that (the clerk) was originally supposed to be a temporary clerk until the position could be filled, however, this was mis-recorded in the meeting minutes. Chief Fowler advised that Lt. Fowler also discussed issues with Mayor Shinnick’s wife, Pam Shinnick, as well.”
Chief Fowler said that “apparently angered Mayor Shinnick.”
