Cohutta Elementary School’s second grade class wrapped up its economics unit with a holiday Market Day.
After learning about goods and services and supply and demand, students were tasked with designing a product, creating a business name and producing a Market Day commercial.
Students created and sold items such as bath salts, ornaments, potholders, Christmas cards and decorations, key chains and much more! All money raised from Market Day will help fund a field trip or another second grade activity this school year.
