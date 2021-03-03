COHUTTA — "This is the oldest class of prekindergarten students ever," Lezlie Harris exclaimed as she waltzed into a classroom recently.
Students — and some faculty — celebrated the 100th day of school at Cohutta Elementary School by dressing up like centenarians, said Harris, the school's principal. "The kids wanted to do it, and it's fun to pretend."
Porter Tallent was in golf attire, including an ivy cap, the style made famous on the course by Ben Hogan, said the second-grader. "This is what my (great-grandfather) wears, and I borrowed it."
Also borrowing a costume element from an older relative was Tobias Moran.
"I borrowed my grandma's cane," said the second-grader. "I asked her, and people think (this outfit) is funny."
"I had the rest of the clothes, and my mom" made suggestions for the costume, Moran added. "It's a fun day."
A crucial element of the day's jocularity was seeing the wardrobe choices of classmates, said second-grader Annslee Bolen. "It's fun to see friends dress up."
The school focused the day's learning around the number 100, including counting to 100 by one and by 10, creating 100-cup structures, and crafting "monsters" with 100 characteristics, Harris said. "For kids, 100 is a big number, so they've been learning what 100 means" in various ways.
"We're writing 100 things we would want to do and 100 things we would not want to do," said LeaAnn Blevins, a prekindergarten teacher. "We're also going to do 100 exercises."
Writing their name has been a recent emphasis in class, so Blevins incorporated that into the day's festivities, too, she said. "I'm giving them 100 seconds to write their name as many times as they can."
In Wendy Villa's kindergarten class, students celebrated being "100 days smarter," the teacher said. "Counting to 100 is one of the kindergarten standards, so we've been counting the days all year."
"Today, we're making cereal necklaces and a 100-day snack, (where) they build the number 100 using pretzels and Oreo (cookies)," Villa said. "They also have to build the tallest structure they can using 100 cups, so we have some engineering in there."
Jennifer Brown's second-graders made "100th Day" hats, which included 10 strips of paper, and on each strip were 10 facts they'd learned during the first 100 days, she said. They also selected 10 attributes for the monsters they drew and added 10 of those elements for each attribute.
Moran loaded his monster with a bevy of fangs, horns, eyes and stripes, he said, noting, "It's a scary monster."
For his hat, Moran concentrated on facts from computer studies, math and Georgia geography, where students recently learned about the various regions of the state, such as the Appalachian Plateau, the Blue Ridge, Coastal Plain and the Piedmont, as well as Georgia's important rivers, he said.
Moran's favorite is the Altamaha River, which flows for more than 130 miles before emptying into the Atlantic Ocean near Brunswick and remains nearly entirely in its natural state.
