The town of Cohutta will begin hosting a farmers market this summer. The market will be on Saturdays from 8 to 11 a.m. starting June 3 in Shugart Park in downtown Cohutta.

Mayor Ron Shinnick said it will likely end sometime in September.

"That's what I assume, but I'm not 100% certain," he said. "I don't think a date has been set yet."

Vendors should bring only homegrown and homemade items, no yard sale items. There will be no charge for space. Vendors are encouraged to arrive around 7:30 a.m. to set up. They are advised that sales should be cash only.

Organizers are working on getting a food truck as well as musicians to perform. They say shoppers can expect items such as fruits and vegetables, bread, cheese and flowers.

