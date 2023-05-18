The town of Cohutta will begin hosting a farmers market this summer. The market will be on Saturdays from 8 to 11 a.m. starting June 3 in Shugart Park in downtown Cohutta.
Mayor Ron Shinnick said it will likely end sometime in September.
"That's what I assume, but I'm not 100% certain," he said. "I don't think a date has been set yet."
Vendors should bring only homegrown and homemade items, no yard sale items. There will be no charge for space. Vendors are encouraged to arrive around 7:30 a.m. to set up. They are advised that sales should be cash only.
Organizers are working on getting a food truck as well as musicians to perform. They say shoppers can expect items such as fruits and vegetables, bread, cheese and flowers.
