Cohutta man arrested for seeking illicit sex from minors

CHATTANOOGA — A two-day undercover operation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Human Trafficking Unit and Task Force, the Chattanooga Police Department and Homeland Security Investigations resulted in the arrest of 14 men accused of seeking illicit sex from minors, including a man from Cohutta.
Nicholas Underwood, 21, was charged with trafficking for a commercial sex act and possession of a firearm while in commission of a felony.
Over a two-day period beginning Dec. 9, as part of an undercover investigation aimed at addressing human trafficking in East Tennessee, authorities placed several decoy advertisements on websites known to be linked to prostitution and commercial sex cases. The focus of the operation was to identify individuals seeking to engage in commercial sex acts with minors. As a result of the operation, detectives and agents arrested 14 men and booked them into the Hamilton County Jail.
Part of the operation also focused on identifying potential victims of trafficking. One adult woman was offered services such as housing and counseling through Grow Free Tennessee, a program of the Community Coalition Against Human Trafficking, and Willowbend Farms.
Those participating in the operation included the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the Chattanooga Police Department, Homeland Security Investigations, the Community Coalition Against Human Trafficking and Willowbend Farms.
Information about human trafficking and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation's efforts to address this type of crime can be found at www.ITHasToStop.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.