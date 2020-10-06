A Cohutta man has been charged with misdemeanor cruelty to animals after his girlfriend called Whitfield County 911 on Saturday reporting that he was "planning to kill" with a baseball bat some dogs that had killed her pig, according to a sheriff's office incident report.
The incident report said deputies arrived at 209 Squirrel Avenue around 8:53 p.m. One met with Joshua Clayton Corfitzson, 33, of that address, who was later charged with misdemeanor cruelty to animals, and who showed them a pig that "was laying on the ground badly injured and still breathing. Mr. Corfitzson then pointed out the dog on the back porch that was also laying down and severely injured."
Corfitzson said that when he and his girlfriend arrived home they walked to the backyard and found the pig. The report said Corfitzson told a deputy he saw dogs running from the area when the couple headed toward the backyard.
"Mr. Corfitzson stated he knew the dogs had hurt the pig, so he grabbed a baseball bat, went to the first dog he could find (which was on the porch), and hit it in its head with the baseball bat," the report said. He said there were four dogs that had access to the pig, three pit bulls and one German shepherd. The dog he injured was a brown pit bull.
The report said Corfitzson said he did not see the dogs attack the pig "but because they have attacked a cat previously and the dogs had blood on them, he knew they attacked the pig."
The report said Henry Thompson, who resides at the same address, owns the dogs. Thompson said "the pig has attacked his dog in the past on multiple occasions."
The report said the dog that was attacked was "bleeding from the head heavily and was unable to get up."
A witness said the "dog was on the back porch when she saw Mr. Corfitzson walk onto the porch and stand over the dog. She stated he raised a club up into the air and then hit the dog with it." The woman "got emotional while explaining what she witnessed" to the deputy, the report said.
