Some Cohutta residents said Tuesday they believe city officials can resolve any disputes they might have. But until they do resolve them, they say those disputes are harming the image of the town.
About 50 people packed the Cohutta community center for a meeting of the Town Council. There were several items on the agenda, including the adoption of the 2023 town budget. But many in the audience indicated they were there because of a Dec. 19 altercation between Mayor Ron Shinnick and Cohutta police Lt. Ryan Fowler, the son of Police Chief Greg Fowler.
"We have a great thing in Cohutta," said former council member Dean Thompson. "But if we get in the news like this we are asking for trouble."
Thompson said he believes the mayor and the police chief are good men who have the best interests of the city at heart and have worked hard for the city.
"I think that if everyone would sit down and talk through things, they could work out any differences," he said.
According to a Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office supplemental incident report, on Dec. 19 a sheriff’s office lieutenant “responded” to Cohutta Town Hall around 6 p.m. “in reference to Lt. Fowler calling the Whitfield County 911 Center wishing to make a report about being assaulted by a city official.”
A sheriff’s office detective’s supplemental report said the detective went to Town Hall to meet with the sheriff’s office lieutenant, who told him “Cohutta Police Lt. Ryan Gregory Fowler reported that he was in a meeting with Cohutta Police Chief Greg Fowler and Mayor Ronald ‘Ron’ Shinnick.” The sheriff’s office lieutenant said “Lt. Fowler claimed that Mayor Shinnick became irate during the meeting and that this caused Lt. Fowler to leave the room where he then told Cohutta City Council member Randy Stanton that he wished to file (a) hostile work environment claim against the mayor.” The sheriff’s office lieutenant said “Lt. Fowler advised that this further angered the mayor and that Lt. Fowler’s arm was grabbed by the mayor as he threatened to ‘fire your [Lt. Fowler] ass.’”
The detective and another lieutenant met with Lt. Fowler who said he had also told his captain that he “wished to file a hostile work environment claim against” one of the city clerks.
Lt. Fowler told the detective that “at some point during the meeting with Mayor Shinnick, Mayor Shinnick became irate and began slamming his hands on the desk in the office. Lt. Fowler advised that Mayor Shinnick began cursing him but he did not remember specific verbiage. Lt. Fowler stated that he then left the room to avoid further verbal abuse.”
Lt. Fowler said he saw Stanton “was in the foyer of the building and that he told (Stanton) that he wished to file a hostile work environment claim against the mayor. Lt. Fowler advised that Mayor Shinnick overheard this and advised, ‘You can’t do that or I’ll fire your ass!’ Lt. Fowler said that the mayor then grabbed his left bicep of his left arm with his hand in an attempt to escort him back into the office where the meeting was taking place. Lt. Fowler advised that he freed himself from the mayor’s grasp and vacated the building.”
The report said “Chief Fowler stated that Lt. Fowler’s claims regarding work hostility stemmed from condescending emails received from (one of the city clerks)."
The report said Chief Fowler said "that Lt. Fowler told the mayor that (the clerk) was very condescending in her emails and demeanor. Chief Fowler said that (the clerk) was originally supposed to be a temporary clerk until the position could be filled, however, this was mis-recorded in the meeting minutes. Chief Fowler advised that Lt. Fowler also discussed issues with Mayor Shinnick’s wife, Pam Shinnick (who is also a city clerk), as well.”
Chief Fowler said that “apparently angered Mayor Shinnick.”
Shinnick said during the Town Council meeting "I wouldn't have said the things I said if I hadn't been talked to the way I was."
After the meeting, Shinnick declined to specify what he meant by that.
Stanton said Shinnick needed to "let go" of the incident.
Some audience members suggested town officials' nerves had been on edge because of a fire that destroyed a building housing the town's police department and destroyed much of the department's equipment, which took place the day before the incident. After the meeting, Shinnick said there was probably something to that.
"In hindsight, it was probably not the best time to talk about some of these issues," he said.
Chief Fowler said "if the fire hadn't happened the discussion might have been different."
Former council member Marcus Morris said he believes if all sides would sit down and talk they could reach some resolution.
"The mayor and the police chief are both good men," he said. "But they've got to talk."
