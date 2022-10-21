Janine Leonard shared this historic school photo of Cohutta School (unknown year) from the collection of her great-aunt, Elva Hicks Seaton. Miss Hicks was the teacher of the class pictured. No student identities are known. Readers who can provide identities or pinpoint the year are encouraged to email Ellen Thompson at ektschoolhistory@gmail.com or leave a voicemail at (706) 581-3173.