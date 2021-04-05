Coker tells historical society about pre-Civil War churches

The Whitfield-Murray Historical Society held its March meeting at the Crown Gardens & Archives. The featured speaker was Loretta Coker, who gave a fascinating talk about pre-Civil War churches of Whitfield and Murray counties.
You can join the Whitfield-Murray Historical Society and support the history of our area. For membership information, call (706) 278-0217 or visit www.whitfield-murrayhistoricalsociety.org/membership.html.
