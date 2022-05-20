For the past 11 years, Lee Coker has served the people of Northwest Georgia as a Whitfield County firefighter and an EMT.
"That experience has led me to want to take it a step further and see if I can build on my experiences and serve the people in a new way," he said. "I want to serve this community. It's my home, and I really love the area."
Coker is running in District 6 in the state House of Representatives in the Tuesday Republican Party primary. He faces incumbent Jason Ridley of Chatsworth. The district includes all of Murray County and part of northern Whitfield County. No Democrat qualified. The term is for two years. Early voting is underway and continues through today.
"I'm a real outsider. I've never worked on a campaign or managed a campaign or run for office before," Coker said. "I think I can bring a different perspective, especially given my public safety background, to the House."
Why did he decide to run for the state House?
"I feel like I can make the most difference there," he said. "The House is closest to the people. A member represents about 59,000 people, where a state senator represents almost 200,000 people. I want to be able to focus on the people and the needs of individual communities, and I think I can do that better in the state House."
A native of Whitfield County, Coker graduated from the Northwest Georgia College and Career Academy.
"I was in the Fire Explorers in high school," he said. "That's sort of like the Boy Scouts for young people interested in becoming firefighters. I got hooked on it and knew that was what I wanted to be. As soon as I got out of high school I applied to become a firefighter, and that's what I'm doing 11 years later."
Coker said if he is elected he will fight for term limits for elected officials.
"I don't think we should have career politicians," he said. "You should go in, try your best to do what you promised to do and leave. I think eight years, since the state House and Senate have two-year terms, that's four terms. Now, I think if someone wants to do eight years in the state House and eight years in the state Senate, they should have that opportunity."
Coker describes himself as a strong supporter of the Second Amendment.
"We know there's going to be a constant battle over this," he said. "If we don't stay on top of it, we could lose those freedoms. It's like taking care of your vehicle or your house, there's always something coming up, and if you don't catch it early, it could grow into a big problem."
He said education will be a big focus for him.
"That's over 50% of the budget," he said. "Teachers are still having to buy school supplies out of their own pockets. I'd like to do something to address that. I'd also like to expand our CTAE (Career, Technical and Agricultural Education) programs. I went to the Career Academy, so I know the value of these programs."
He said increases in CTAE programs and work/study opportunities could benefit many students and help solve the state's labor shortage.
"We can still get them ready to graduate with their diploma and teach them some job skills and have them ready to go to work when they graduate," he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.