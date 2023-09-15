BeLinda Stevens Parrish remembers the parade Dalton threw for returning Vietnam War hero Thomas Vance Parrott, who spent more than five years in a North Vietnamese prisoner of war (POW) camp.
“He was my cousin by marriage, not by blood,” she said. “I remember watching TV when prisoners were brought home and my mama crying when Thomas got off the airplane. I did attend the parade when Dalton gave him the key to the city, and, I believe, a new car. I only talked to him once when my uncle passed away and he was so kind. He had already moved away from Dalton by that time.”
Parrott was born in Chattanooga and raised further up the road in Knoxville, according to his profile on the valor.militarytimes.com website. He graduated from Dalton High School in 1956, then earned his wings in the U.S. Air Force in 1960. After serving as a navigator and navigator instructor, Parrott was deployed to Udorn Royal Thai Air Force Base in Thailand. While stationed there, Parrott was a reconnaissance system operator for the RF-4C recon jet serving in the 11th Tactical Reconnaissance Squadron, according to veterantributes.org.
On Aug. 12, 1967, Capt. Edwin L. Atterberry and Parrott were “sent on a reconnaissance mission over Ha Bac Province, North Vietnam,” the website pownetwork.org states.
“Two RF-4s were in formation about 10 miles northeast of the city of Gia Lam,” the site details. “Parrott’s aircraft was tracked and hit by a SAM (surface-to-air missile) and the crew was forced to eject. Upon landing, Parrott was unconscious for about a week or so. Both Atterberry and Parrott were captured by the North Vietnamese and moved to the Hanoi prison system. There they joined other Americans captured before them. They discovered that despite rigorous training, they were not fully prepared for capture by the North Vietnamese.”
The Chattanooga Times Free Press, in a January 2023 article, said Parrott was shot down “near Hanoi” and upon returning to Georgia after his captivity “told of punishments that included constant kicks in the ribs, being kept awake for weeks straight and continual beating ... for four days.”
In 2009, Dalton Daily Citizen Town Crier Mark Hannah commemorated Col. Parrott in a column about the origins of road names around the city named for veterans.
“From Cleveland Highway to the Rocky Face exit and the other end of the bypass, the small sign states ‘Col. Tom Parrott Parkway,’” Hannah wrote. “Col. Parrott, whose military info names Dalton as his ‘stated home town,’ was in the Air Force. He flew jets. He flew high and fast. He flew over Vietnam.
“On the night of Aug. 11, 1967, it was another hot summer night just starting to cool down as people in Dalton slept. But halfway around the world, Aug. 12 had already dawned and Capt. Parrott was flying a mission over the enemy. A Soviet-designed ground-to-air SAM missile was fired from the forest and rice fields below. Parrott and his co-pilot, Capt. Atterberry, ejected when their jet was hit by the missile. Parachuting into the North Vietnamese countryside and hitting the ground, they were captured ...
“Atterberry and another POW managed an escape, but after getting only about three miles in 12 hours they were recaptured. Atterberry never came home. The North Vietnamese tortured him to death. and after the failed escape attempt, all the prisoners were ‘worked over,’ as the report gingerly put it, to teach them a lesson about trying to escape.
“Parrott was finally released on March 14, 1973, the same day (future U.S. senator) John McCain was released. Parrott had spent five-and-a-half years of his life in a POW prison, five-and-a-half years he sacrificed for his country. At a time when protesters had been spitting at returning service men from Vietnam, Dalton gave Lt. Col. Thomas Parrott a homecoming parade.”
Veterantributes.org states both Parrott and Atterberry were promoted to the rank of major during their captivity, and added, “The (North) Vietnamese told other POWs that Atterberry died of an ‘unusual disease.’”
Parrott resumed his Air Force career after being “briefly hospitalized to recover from his injuries,” the site continues. He retired from the Air Force in 1983.
Hannah concluded, “Col. Parrott passed away on Oct. 16, 1998, and is buried here in Dalton. His years after Vietnam had involved chronic kidney problems and even a kidney transplant. The problems were attributed to his time in the North Vietnamese prison … the ‘working over’ part. His legacy includes two Silver Stars, a Legion of Merit, a Distinguished Flying Cross and a Bronze Star with a combat ‘V’ (for valor). and the gratitude of a nation.”
Lt. Col. Thomas Parrott was only 60 when he died. He is buried at Whitfield Memorial Gardens, and his wife, Millie Runyan Parrott who died in 2004, is buried beside him.
Veteranstribute.org detailed Parrott’s first of two Silver Stars awarded:
“ … (Parrott was trying to obtain) photographic coverage of the priority one target deep within hostile territory. With complete disregard for his safety, Capt. Parrott would have had to navigate his aircraft through intense anti-aircraft fire and missile attack to obtain the desired photographic reconnaissance coverage. By his gallantry and devotion to duty, Capt. Parrott has reflected great credit upon himself and the United States Air Force.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.