Coldwell Banker Kinard Realty recently held its annual awards luncheon at The Farm Golf Club with over 100 agents and guests attending.
Mike Maret, company president/broker, reviewed the company’s record-breaking 2022 with $420 million in closed dollar volume. Also, Maret highlighted the successful Ninja Selling Installation that was held in May 2022 and the merger of Elite Real Estate Partners with the Coldwell Banker Kinard Realty family in September 2022.
The company was presented for the fifth straight year Coldwell Banker’s President Award of Honor based on production. This distinguished award is given annually to only 45 companies out of 519 offices internationally.
Maret, alongside business partners Bill Blackwood and John Thomas, presented Top Overall Residential Agent to Lisa Sloan from the Dalton office. Sloan also received the International President’s Elite Designation, which is awarded to the top 2% of Coldwell Banker agents worldwide.
Commercial Top Agents Bradley Nelson, Blackwood and Charlie White were recognized as well as Rookie of the Year April Schneller. Other top producers in each office were Wes Talley from the Ringgold office; Kathy Rohsenberger from the Cleveland, Tennessee office; Brenda Guy and Renae Carlton from the Cartersville office; and Meagan Johns and Cheryl Melis from the Calhoun office.
Other awards were:
• International President’s Circle Award Winners (top 5% of Coldwell Banker agents internationally): Erica Hedden, Patrick Jones, Shawn Matthews, Kathy Rohsenberger, Michelle Steelmon-Tankersley, Tyna Stevenson, Wes Talley and Laura Young.
• International Diamond Society Award Winners (top 10% of Coldwell Banker agents internationally): Andy Andrews, Renae Carlton, Brenda Guy, Mandy Hayes, Suzanne Hill, Meagan Johns, Tammy Johnson, Margie Keller, Sharon Majetich, Cheryl Melis, Susan Patterson, Beau Patton, April Schneller, Violeta Tomas, Mary Weaver and Talli Williams.
• International Sterling Society Award Members (top 16% of Coldwell Banker agents internationally): Adam Adcock, Deane Clayton, Dan Combs Jr., Carla Fowler, Justin Hasty, Amy Kinard, Annette Montalvo-Torres, Jennifer Nelis, Annie Roy, John Thomas and Tate Trentham,
• Multi-Million Dollar Producers: Patti Angelle, Betty Bash, Beau Blackwood, Terry Bucholz, Cheryl Burgess, Eddie Floyd, Anthony Gallman, Lila Hamon, Holly Hill, Christy Holcombe, Sarah Hooker, Stephanie Jones, Elijah King, Dianne Kirby, Kerrie Martin, Christie Mitchell, Keith Nitsch, Gail Junkins Noles, Brandyn O’Dell, Mary Alice Sullivan and Fern Tzoucalis.
Coldwell Banker Kinard Realty, locally owned and operated since 1974, has over 150 agents in five offices Dalton, Calhoun, Cartersville, Ringgold and Cleveland, Tennessee.
