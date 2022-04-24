Yenefer Coley, formerly with Engineered Floors, has joined Taylor and represents the Meridian Industrial Flooring Division as its new human resources business partner, serving employees at all of the division’s facilities across the U.S. Colely is based out of the Taylor Adhesives offices in Dalton.
“I love the family environment here at Taylor,” Colely said. “We all work together as a team."
Taylor Adhesives, Polycom Solutions and Frontier Products comprise the Meridian Industrial Flooring Division. Meridian Adhesives Group is a full-service adhesives solutions provider across a number of industry sectors.
