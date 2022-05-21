Jim Coles said he is running for the Georgia legislature “because I believe we had a stolen (presidential) election.”
Coles, a Ringgold resident who has spent some 30 years in nursing and hospital administration, is seeking the Republican Party nomination for state House of Representatives District 2 in the Tuesday primary. District 2 includes parts of western and southern Whitfield County. Incumbent Rep. Steve Tarvin of Chickamauga and Todd Noblitt, an insurance agent from Chickamauga, are also seeking the Republican nomination. No Democrat qualified. The term is for two years.
“I’ve always tried to be an informed citizen,” Coles said. “But I’ve never run for office before, never dreamed I would run. But I believe the 2020 (presidential) election was riddled with all sorts of problems.”
Coles said he would like to see a full investigation of the 2020 election.
“Not that we can change it,” he said. “But everybody needs to know what happened, and anyone needs to be prosecuted. and we need to change our election laws to bring confidence back to the voters. I’m willing to look at different changes, but I think we need to go to a paper ballot.”
A lack of evidence led numerous courts to dismiss former President Donald Trump’s claims and filings on his behalf that the election was fraudulent, and the attorney general under Trump at the time, Bill Barr, and the Justice Department looked into the claims about widespread election fraud, and Barr said he told Trump there was not widespread election fraud, according to The Hill, a publication that covers politics and government.
Coles cites drop boxes for absentee ballots as one concern.
In a March appearance in Dalton, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said the state is investigating claims of ballot harvesting involving drop boxes but no one has been criminally charged.
The Associated Press reported this week, “The Republican head of Georgia’s election board said Tuesday a recently released film alleging ballots were illegally collected and dropped off during the 2020 presidential election falsely suggests there were tens of thousands of illegitimate votes in the state.
“Still, State Election Board Chairman Matt Mashburn promised a ‘fair’ investigation of its claims.”
This is Coles’ first run for elected office. He grew up in Youngstown, Ohio.
“I originally came to North Georgia in 1985,” he said. “I was a truck driver at the time. I had a good friend that I knew in Youngstown whose parents were from Chatsworth. They worked in a steel mill, and when the steel mills closed, they moved back to Chatsworth. I came down to visit him and fell in love with North Georgia. I loved the people.”
Coles moved to Chatsworth and started driving for a local trucking company and met his wife.
In the late 1980s, the company he was working for laid off several drivers including Coles.
“I had a wife and two stepdaughters, so I decided I was going back to school. We moved back to Ohio, so we could live with my mother, and I went to nursing school. I graduated from Kent State University with an associate’s degree, and a bachelor’s degree from Penn State University.”
After working briefly in Ohio, Coles and his family moved back to North Georgia, where he worked in nursing and hospital administration for some 30 years.
“I also joined the U.S. Air Force Reserves in 1992,” he said. “I was an officer in the medical corps. I was in 13 years and was a captain when I resigned my commission.”
He said in January he decided to leave full-time nursing, though he continues to work part time.
Coles said he is “strongly pro-Second Amendment” and is glad Gov. Brian Kemp signed into law in April the Georgia Constitutional Carry Act, Senate Bill 319, that allows Georgia adults, excluding convicted felons, to carry a concealed weapon in public without a permit. It did not change the locations where guns are prohibited such as schools and courthouses.
“The Constitution guarantees us the right to keep and bear arms,” he said. “It doesn’t say anything about hunting squirrels and possums, just the right to keep and bear arms. I believe in that. I just don’t understand why we had to pass a law to give us back a right that we already had.”
Coles said “with rights come responsibilities,” and he supports teaching gun safety in school.
“I’m not saying you have to own a gun,” he said. “I’m not saying you have to carry one or shoot one. But I think every American citizen should be taught gun safety, how to keep a gun safe, how to keep it out of the hands of children and other people you don’t want to get them, what to do if you find a gun. Guns aren’t bad. But there are people who are bad.”
Coles said he is pro-life and if Roe vs. Wade is overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court he would “like to see abortion on demand banned in the state of Georgia. I can see an exception for the life of the mother. But abortion on demand should be banned.”
