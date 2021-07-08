Collections available online recall Georgia's Catholic community.

Two new collections of digitized films and slides documenting the growth of Georgia’s Catholic community between 1938-1979 are now available freely online from the Digital Library of Georgia.
With these materials from Marist School educators the Rev. Michael Kerwick (1912-1990) and the Rev. Vincent Brennan (1912-1993) we are able to piece together the history of the Marist School’s campus, community and activities at its former location (as Marist College) in downtown Atlanta and its Brookhaven home (as Marist School) on Ashford-Dunwoody Road in DeKalb County.
The time periods of Father Kerwick’s and Father Brennan’s collections coincide with the exponential growth of the city’s Catholic community. During the mid-20th century, Atlanta claimed 30,000 Catholic residents. By the end of the century, that number grew to nearly 300,000.
These materials also show portions of downtown Atlanta that were lost through development in the 1950s and early 1960s. A major reason for Marist School’s relocation to suburban Brookhaven was the encroaching development of the interstate system and the use of eminent domain to acquire portions of the original campus. Scenes from the original campus and downtown street scenes have captured buildings and streetscapes that were lost to urban renewal.
Michael Bieze and Louisa Moffitt, archivists at the Marist School, say, “The (digitized) images were taken by Father Vincent Brennan during those years before Marist School was moved to its suburban location in the mid-1960s and include images from both the old campus on Ivy Street, as well as images of the new campus on Ashford-Dunwoody Road.”
Some additional themes covered in these collections include school commencements, athletics programs, formal events such as promenades and visits to Marist parishes throughout Georgia. Bieze and Moffitt both add, “In addition, there are images of Brunswick, Saint Simons Island, Darien and Jekyll Island during those years.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.