The Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library will host representatives from area colleges on Saturday, April 15, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for a day of outreach and access to career and learning opportunities for high school students considering higher education, as well as adult learners interested in starting or returning to college studies.
“College Day at the Library is about making higher education more accessible. It’s a great way for colleges and universities to meet potential students face-to-face to answer questions and showcase their wide variety of programs and degrees,’” said Julie Walker, vice chancellor for Libraries and Archives for the University System of Georgia and state librarian. “The day is all about reaching Georgia residents and making sure they know that our University System of Georgia institutions have the resources they need to meet their educational and life goals.”
Join Dalton State College, Georgia Highlands College, Kennesaw State University, the University of North Georgia and the University of West Georgia at the library for College Day at the Library. This event is in partnership with the Georgia Public Library Service and the University System of Georgia.
“Maybe you never finished college. Maybe you never went and always wanted to earn a degree,” said Ashwani Monga, executive vice chancellor for Academic Affairs for the University System of Georgia. “College Day at the Library is an opportunity to speak face-to-face with representatives from five of our institutions to learn what they offer and ways to earn the degree you have always wanted.”
Representatives from the Georgia Student Finance Commission, Georgia Department of Human Services and the Financial Planning Association of Georgia will be in attendance to answer questions and provide information on financial planning, financial aid, scholarships and grants. The Financial Planning Association will host an education session, “Budgeting 101,” at 11 a.m. in one of the library’s many classrooms.
College Day at the Library is not just for prospective students. It’s a family day, too, and an opportunity to explore the many resources that public libraries offer. There will be staffed tables for attendees to learn more about resources such as GALILEO, Georgia’s virtual library, and the Georgia Library Service for the Blind and Print Disabled.
“Bring the kids, bring your parents, cousins, everyone is welcome to educate themselves while having fun at the library,” said Darla Chambliss, director of the Northwest Georgia Regional Library System, which is home to the Dalton-Whitfield library. “There will be games and activities, and the Friends of the Library and volunteers will be handing out hamburgers, hot dogs, refreshments and snacks. All of the proceeds from sales and donations go to the library.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.