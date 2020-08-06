Collins boasts conservative track record in Senate race

ATLANTA — U.S. Senate hopeful Doug Collins, currently a Republican U.S. representative, has leaned on his conservative track record despite initial criticism from some in his party.
Collins decided to try his luck at a spot across the hall and announced his candidacy in the Nov. 3 special election to fill former U.S. Sen. Johnny Isakson’s vacant seat after backlash to Gov. Brian Kemp’s choice — Sen. Kelly Loeffler. Kemp selected Loeffler to fill Isakson's unexpired term on Dec. 4, 2019, after he stepped down for health reason.
Collins' candidacy has set up a GOP battle and forced many to pick sides, but Collins said the idea the party rift would push voters away is fabricated.
“That's a falsehood put out by the governor's office and others who wanted me out of this race,” he told CNHI.
Born in Gainesville, Collins was a pastor at a church in his hometown for 11 years before enlisting in the U.S. Air Force Reserves as a chaplain. In 2013, he was elected as a U.S. representative after a stint as a state lawmaker.
Collins saw a rise to national fame during the impeachment of President Donald Trump and as a top Republican on the House Judiciary Committee. Since, he has labeled himself “Trump’s strongest defender.”
In a contrasting campaign, Loeffler — Collins' top Republican opponent — is working to prove her conservative values to Georgians, while Collins said the Peach State is already familiar with his platform.
"People know who we are. They know us, we're tested, we're proven,” he said. "They don't have to wonder about our ideas and what we're going to fight for. We're not learning on the job, we've actually been doing this and they know that they can trust us to follow through on our conservative ideals.”
Candidates across the country have found themselves campaigning on the issue of police brutality after social unrest and protests sparked by the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, a Black man who died in police custody on May 25.
Collins pointed to his support of law enforcement, which he said, he has proven through actions and not just words. He has called for a federal investigation into Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard for quickly announcing charges against police officers after the killing of Rayshard Brooks, a Black man shot by a white Atlanta police officer on June 12.
“It's more than just saying you support the police — as a trooper’s kid — it's about actually standing up with them and being with them when they're being persecuted like they are,” he said.
Collins is confident his conservative track record in Georgia will stand out.
“Our views on conservatism are not, you know, dreamed up,” he said. “And they're not just dolled up to to win votes."
But he is just one among a crowded field of candidates. The race has more than 20 contenders — including high-profile Atlanta pastor the Rev. Raphael Warnock. With two Senate seats in play, Georgia Democrats have looked to capitalize on the internal battle in the other party.
Collins’ reliance on his image in Washington, D.C., has spurred an ethics complaint from Georgia Democrats accusing him of violating congressional rules of using footage from the U.S. House floor for political advertisements.
Dan McLagan, Collins' campaign spokesman, told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that Democrats want to “censor” clips of Collins “demolishing the left.”
Collins said he will fight against "liberal mobs” who are turning the country toward what he calls a “socialist” system.
"This election is about the future,” he said. "This is about taking a conservative message and promoting it in all areas of the state."
Riley Bunch covers the Georgia Statehouse for CNHI's newspapers and websites.
