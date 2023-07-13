Dalton High School is excited to welcome Lee Collins as principal for the 2023-24 school year.
With a career spanning more than 28 years, Collins has dedicated his life to fostering knowledge and growth in students.
From 2018 to the present, Collins has served as the principal at East Laurens High School and previously held the position of principal at Southwest Laurens Elementary School within the Laurens County Schools District.
Prior to that, Collins worked at Douglas County Schools as an assistant principal at Lithia Springs High School. Collins said his time at Douglas County Schools was valuable, as it provided a diverse environment that allowed him to form meaningful relationships with students.
Collins is an exceptional educator, exemplified by his extensive experience and unwavering passion for education.
Collins holds multiple degrees, including a doctor of education in executive leadership from Lincoln Memorial University, an education specialist degree in administration and supervision from Lincoln Memorial University, a master of arts in teaching in English as a second language from Carson-Newman College and a bachelor of arts in English from Carson-Newman College.
Collins’ commitment to curriculum development, instructional strategies and student support has resulted in remarkable achievements, such as significant improvements in academic performance and recognition for exceptional growth among his peers.
“Dr. Collins brings a wealth of experience and a genuine passion for education that will undoubtedly make him a fantastic addition to Dalton High School,” said Superintendent Tim Scott. “I have no doubt that Dr. Collins will make a lasting impact on the students, staff and community of Dalton High School, and I am thrilled to have him on board.”
