Color Me Healed 5K set for March

The Southeast Whitfield High School Raider Ambassadors host the Color Me Healed 5K race to raise money for Hemophagocytic Lymphohistiocytosis (HLH) research on Saturday, March 20, at 8 a.m. at the high school. Everyone is welcome to participate.
The cost of registration before March 1 is $5 for ages up to 5, $10 for ages 6-18 and $25 for anyone over 18.
After March 1, the price for ages 6-18 increases to $12 and the over 18 price increases as well. Early registrations come with a free T-shirt on race day.
Rana Mashburn, the daughter of Kathy Mashburn, passed away in October 2015 due to a complicated case of HLH, an autoimmune syndrome in which one's body attacks itself. All of the money raised from registrations goes directly to the Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center to fund HLH research.
Before her diagnosis, Rana was an inspiration to all who met her. She was always motivated and determined to help people. Rana's final wish before she passed was to "save the next one."
This is exactly what the Raider Ambassadors are hoping to achieve through this race and its proceeds.
Everyone who runs in this race helps continue Rana's wish when they run to "save the next one."
To register or for more information, visit www.ColorMeHealed.weebly.com.
