'Comfort where comfort should not be': Protesters demand changes in Dalton and Whitfield County

This is a movement, not a moment, said William "Drew" Greeson, one of the organizers of a "March for Justice" in Dalton on Monday.
"We saw the march (in Dalton) last week, and we saw how many people showed up," Greeson said. "It showed us that we can have change in this community. It inspired us to come out and show we want change in our community and to make our voices heard."
Some 200 people marched from outside Harmon Field down Crawford Street to Thornton Avenue to Emery Street to Hamilton Street and to Waugh Street and then to City Hall, where the group issued a list of demands. The march was organized by Dalton residents Greeson, Eros Hernandez and Omar Rodriguez.
"We want to see increased funding for schools and for social services," said Rodriguez. "We want to see an end to Whitfield County's contract with (U.S. Immigration and Customs) enforcement (ICE) and the 287(g) program. We want to see the (Confederate Gen. Joseph E. Johnston) monument moved to a place more appropriate. We want to see the Dalton and Whitfield County law enforcement budgets more accessible to the people."
The 287(g) program allows local law enforcement to check the immigration status of individuals who have been taken into custody. The organizers said the program leads to people who have been arrested for "minor misdemeanors" to be deported.
The organizers said they would like to see funding cut for the Dalton Police Department and the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office and money diverted to education, healthcare and social services.
"There are people who are denying something is wrong," said Hernandez. "There is comfort where comfort should not be. We are afflicting these people just as they afflict others."
It was the second march in a week in Dalton demanding changes in the criminal justice system.
On June 1, the Southern Advocacy Group, a group of college students from rural areas of Georgia including Whitfield County, organized a march spurred by the death of George Floyd, a black man in Minneapolis who died in police custody on May 25. Derek Chauvin, the fired police officer seen pressing his knee against Floyd’s neck while he was handcuffed and pinned to the street, has been charged with second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter, and three other officers have also been criminally charged.
"I was here at the last protest," said Calhoun resident Chase Martinez. "I came here to support the community and to support the cause, to oppose racial injustice and police brutality. We are trying to make a change in America that has been needed for a very long time."
Omar Capetillo, of Dalton, said he was "here to support my friends and to support the cause."
Miguel Pimentel, of Dalton, also said he was there to support his friends.
"I'm here looking for change, looking for a better tomorrow for the community," he said. "I'd like to see more acceptance of everyone, difference lifestyles and races and religions."
City Council members Tyree Goodlett and Annalee Harlan marched with the group.
"I'm a black man," Goodlett said when asked why he was taking part in the march. "My grandfather served in the (military) service, and when he came out he was still treated like a second-class citizen. My daddy told me that story. This all affects me as a father of two black kids. Change has to happen. It can't wait. It definitely needs to happen."
Harlan said she was glad to see so many young people looking to bring change to the community.
"Aware and awake youth are holding the leaders of the community accountable, and they are waking everyone else up," she said.
At the conclusion of the march, several speakers addressed the crowd.
"This is a beautiful, beautiful gathering," said Michael Kelley, president of the Whitfield County NAACP. "Look at all of the different colors around you."
Kelley spoke of the struggle for liberty from the American Revolution to the Civil War, which freed the slaves, to the civil rights movement to today. He said the country was fortunate to have defeated the "terrorist group" that rebelled against the United States and formed the Confederate States of America. He later reenacted Floyd's final words, including "I can't breathe," as the protesters knelt in silence for almost nine minutes, the length of time that a video shows that Chauvin pressed his knee against Floyd's neck.
Dalton resident Alejandra Garcia said she had a request for the media and others who would write about the protest.
"Don't talk about how peaceful we were," she said. "Talk about how angry we were."
